By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Oyo State deputy governor, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, has extolled the virtures of Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, describing him as a true leader and a pure ‘Omoluabi.’

Olaniyan said Aregbesola is his political mentor and a disciplined politician who he is proud of associating with and who he would always honour.

Speaking at the investiture of Aregbesola as the Grand Patron of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), South-West, Olaniyan encouraged the minister to be strong and optimistic in the face of conspiracy and attacks on him.

He said: “My relationship with Aregbesola defies political ideology. I am close to him. He is my political mentor. Aregbesola is an Omoluabi. He is a leader Nigeria needs to develop. He is committed to the development of his state and Nigeria. He is not after money. He is a genuine leader, passionate about the country.

“We will all become history. Everything will become history. I want to encourage and assure you, Aregbesola that you will triumph on the conspiracy and attacks.”