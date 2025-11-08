Anambra decides: Tight security as accreditation begins in Aguata, other LGAs

Accreditation and voting have commenced in the Anambra State governorship election, with voters arriving early at polling units across the state on Saturday to participate in the exercise.

Feedback from various polling units visited suggest low voter turnout in the morning hours.

At Ward 002, Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area – the hometown of incumbent Governor Chukwuma Soludo -prospective voters were seen in steady numbers as of 9:30 a.m., awaiting accreditation under the supervision of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). A strong presence of security personnel, including police and civil defence officers, was observed in the area to maintain order.

Reports from Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi and other major towns also indicated that electoral officials arrived on time at several polling units, with accreditation beginning in many centres around 8:30 a.m.

The governorship election features 16 candidates from 16 political parties vying for the state’s top office. Those cleared by INEC include Governor Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), John Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP).

Others in the race are Jude Ezenwafor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Echezona Oti of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), Chioma Ifemeludike of the African Action Congress (AAC), Jeff Nweke of Action Alliance (AA), Charles Onyeze of Accord, Geoff Onyejegbu of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Chukwudubem Nweke of the Action Peoples Party (APP), Jerry Okeke of the Boot Party (BP), Ndidi Olieh of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), Martin Ugwoji of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), and Vincent Chukwurah of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The election is taking place in 5,718 polling units across the state’s 21 local government areas. According to INEC, about 2.8 million registered voters are eligible to participate, with 98.8% of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) already collected – one of the highest collection rates recorded in any Nigerian election.

To ensure security and smooth conduct, more than 45,000 security personnel, including police, military and paramilitary officers, have been deployed across the state.

The election is also significant as it is the first governorship poll conducted under the leadership of the new INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan.

Voting and collation are expected to continue through the day, with results likely to begin emerging later in the evening or early Sunday.