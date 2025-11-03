Again, Trump hints at US military action in Nigeria over alleged killings of Christians

United States President Donald Trump has again suggested that American troops could be deployed to Nigeria or that air strikes could be launched against Islamist militants in response to what he described as “record numbers” of Christians being killed in the West African country.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday evening as he returned to Washington from his Florida residence, Trump said he was considering “a lot of things” to stop the killings.

“It could be,” he said when asked if he was contemplating putting U.S. troops on the ground in Nigeria. “I mean, a lot of things are envisaged. They are killing record numbers of Christians in Nigeria. And you know, you have other countries very bad also. That part of the world is very bad. They are killing Christians in very large numbers. We’re not going to allow that to happen.”

The President’s remarks came a day after he ordered the U.S. military to prepare for possible action in Nigeria, accusing the government of failing to protect Christian communities.

In a social media post on Saturday, Trump said he had instructed the Department of War to ready itself for “possible action” and warned that all U.S. aid to Nigeria could be cut if the government did not act.

“If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet – just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians!” Trump wrote.

He added that unless Nigeria moved to halt the killings, he might send the military into the country “guns-a-blazing.”

His Defence Secretary, Pete Hegseth, responded to the post, writing: “Yes sir. The Department of War is preparing for action. Either the Nigerian government protects Christians, or we will kill the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.”

The U.S. leader’s threat came shortly after his administration re-added Nigeria to the list of “Countries of Particular Concern” (CPC) – a designation for nations accused of severe violations of religious freedom. Other countries on the list include China, Russia, Myanmar, Pakistan, and North Korea.

Advertisement

Trump claimed that “thousands” of Christians had been killed in Nigeria but did not provide evidence to support his statement.

Mixed reactions in Nigeria

Trump’s comments have sparked widespread alarm across Nigeria, where many social media users are calling on the government to take decisive action against Islamist militants to avert possible foreign intervention.

However, Daniel Bwala, an advisor to President Bola Tinubu, told the BBC that Nigeria would welcome U.S. assistance in fighting jihadist groups such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) – but only in coordination with the Nigerian military.

“Nigeria is a sovereign country,” Bwala said. “We would appreciate any support from the United States to combat terrorism, but it has to be a joint effort.”

He also dismissed Trump’s claim that Christians were being singled out for attack, saying the jihadists had killed people “from all faiths, or none.”

Bwala, himself a Christian pastor, added that Trump had a “unique way of communicating” and that Nigeria was not taking his words literally.

“We know the heart and intent of Trump is to help us fight insecurity,” he said, expressing hope that the U.S. leader would meet President Tinubu soon to discuss the matter.

Tinubu defends Nigeria’s record

Advertisement

In response to the U.S. designation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern,” President Tinubu insisted that his government remained committed to protecting citizens of all faiths.

“The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality,” Tinubu said in a statement. “The security challenges in our country affect people across faiths and regions.”

For over a decade, jihadist groups such as Boko Haram and ISWAP have unleashed violence in the country’s northeast, killing tens of thousands and displacing millions. But conflict-monitoring organisations, including the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), report that most of those killed have been Muslims.

In Nigeria’s central region, deadly clashes between mainly Muslim herders and largely Christian farmers have claimed thousands of lives in recent years. Analysts and human rights groups, however, say the violence is largely driven by competition for land and water resources rather than religious persecution.

Trump’s rhetoric has found traction among right-wing groups in the U.S., who have in recent months amplified claims of a “Christian genocide” in Nigeria—claims that conflict monitors and international observers say are not supported by evidence.

Despite his tough talk, Trump has often touted his record of avoiding foreign wars and positioning himself as a “peace-making president.” Yet his latest comments suggest a willingness to project U.S. power abroad amid rising pressure from evangelical and conservative groups calling for action over Nigeria’s religious violence.

As tension mounts, observers say Trump’s words – whether rhetorical or not – could complicate diplomatic relations between Washington and Abuja at a time when Nigeria’s security forces are still struggling to contain multiple insurgencies across the country.