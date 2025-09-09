Afreximbank unveils $1bn ATDC to transform Africa’s trade, seals $3bn mineral deals

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has launched the African Trade and Distribution Company (ATDC), a bold initiative to drive large-scale trade in raw materials, minerals, and value-added goods across the continent.

The launch took place on Tuesday during the ongoing Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF 2025) in Algiers, Algeria. The move aims to position Africa as a key player in global value chains by prioritising local processing and regional distribution.

ATDC was established through Afreximbank’s investment arm, the Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA), in partnership with Arise Integrated Industrial Platforms (Arise IIP), Equitane DMCC, and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat.

Afreximbank has committed $1 billion to support ATDC’s operations, including product aggregation, logistics, and financing its subsidiaries.

Officiating the launch, Afreximbank President, Prof. Benedict Oramah, said the initiative would help Africa reclaim control of its resources:

“Africa is rich in resources, but historical dynamics have skewed our trade outwards. Through ATDC and its subsidiary ATMIN, we aim to close the loop and ensure value addition and trade remain within Africa for the benefit of its people.”

ATDC also introduced its flagship subsidiary, ATDC Minerals (ATMIN), dedicated to mineral and hydrocarbon trade. ATMIN announced oil lifting deals worth about $3 billion, including agreements with the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and Roxzen Nigeria Limited.

The launch also witnessed a string of strategic partnerships:

Collaboration with Arise IIP to supply feedstock to special economic zones.

A co-investment deal with BSMART Technology Limited for digitally integrated logistics hubs.

Agreements with Export Trading Group (ETG), KK Kingdom Nigeria Ltd, and Sunbeth Global Concepts Ltd for agricultural and commodity trade.

Plans with CBZ Holdings (Zimbabwe) and the Nigeria Commodity Exchange to establish national ATDC branches.

ATDC CEO Abdul Aziz Ba said the company will spearhead Africa’s transition from raw exports to value-added products: “We are building a robust trading ecosystem that connects regional value chains, enhances last-mile distribution, and integrates with global markets for shared prosperity.”

The fourth edition of IATF runs until September 10, showcasing trade and investment opportunities under AfCFTA’s single market of 1.4 billion people with a combined GDP of $3.5 trillion. Previous editions have generated over $118 billion in trade deals.