Ado-Odo/Ota gets ₦1bn intervention for infrastructure boost

The member representing Ado-Odo/Ota Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Tunji Akinosi, has announced a ₦1 billion zonal intervention fund aimed at improving infrastructure in the area.

Speaking during a familiarisation visit by journalists to his office in Ota, Akinosi said the increased funding was targeted at key sectors such as education, safety, and food security.

According to him, ₦700 million would be used for the rehabilitation and upgrade of public schools, ₦200 million for solar-powered street lighting, and ₦100 million to support agriculture and boost local food production.

The lawmaker also disclosed ongoing advocacy for the rehabilitation of major federal roads, with positive feedback already received from relevant ministries and agencies.

“We’re pushing hard for more interventions. With sustained efforts, these roads will eventually receive the attention they deserve from both the federal and state governments,” Akinosi said.

He assured residents that the constituency would soon witness significant infrastructural improvements with far-reaching benefits.

Akinosi also urged journalists to uphold professionalism, truth, and ethical standards in their reporting, especially in an era plagued by social media misinformation.