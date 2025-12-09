Adeleke Dumps PDP, Joins Accord Party Ahead of 2026 Governorship Race

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has officially announced his departure from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Accord Party, setting the stage for what promises to be a heated 2026 governorship contest.

Adeleke made the declaration on Tuesday at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Osogbo, in the presence of national and state leaders of the Accord Party. He revealed that he had quietly joined the party over a month ago.

“I joined the Accord Party more than a month ago, precisely on November 6, as a platform to seek re-election in 2026,” the governor said. “This followed weeks of wide consultation and discussions with stakeholders and opinion leaders.”

He explained that his decision was driven by the need to consolidate ongoing achievements recorded under his administration, stressing that the Accord Party’s ideological leaning aligns with his focus on welfare-driven governance.

“Stakeholders and residents of Osun State are aware of the circumstances behind this important decision. We intend to pursue a second term on the platform of the Accord Party to complete the delivery of good governance and democratic dividends that have been acknowledged both locally and internationally,” Adeleke stated.

“We opted for the Accord Party because its mission of welfarism aligns with our passionate prioritisation of citizens’ and workers’ welfare.”

The move comes just hours after Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, also dumped the PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), further widening the cracks within the opposition party as political realignments intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections.