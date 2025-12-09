Connect with us

Group Gives Tinubu 3-Day Ultimatum to Intervene in Osun LG Crisis
Published

43 minutes ago

on

Group Gives Tinubu 3-Day Ultimatum to Intervene in Osun LG Crisis

 

The Coalition of Concerned Nigerian Citizens (CCNC), a non-political organisation in Osun State, has issued a three-day ultimatum to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Government to intervene in the crisis over the alleged withholding of local government funds due to the state.

The group said the situation has aggravated the hardship faced by residents, warning that failure to act within the deadline would force them to adopt what they termed “the last ‘C’ of activism – confrontation.”

Speaking at a press conference on Monday at the NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel in Osogbo, the coalition’s leader, Comrade Abdulsalam Musa Akinkunmi, alongside the secretary, Comrade Owolabi Hassan Tobest, insisted that the Federal Government must release the funds without further delay.

“We want to say, with all sense of responsibility, that if the Federal Government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu fails to do the needful, we will have no choice but to use the last ‘C’ of activism, which is confrontation, to seek justice,” Akinkunmi said.

He argued that Osun should not be singled out for political treatment, noting that the state is not the only one yet to fully implement local government autonomy.

The coalition warned that its next steps would not be limited to Osun State.

“We urge the Federal Government to prioritise the welfare of the masses and release the withheld funds to prevent further suffering. CCNC will always stand for justice and protect the rights of our people. We are not tools in the hands of any government. Our demands are simple: good governance, effective security, and improved employment opportunities for better living conditions,” the group stated.

Akinkunmi also demanded the immediate reopening of all Amotekun offices shut across Osun State, stressing that the regional security outfit plays a vital complementary role to the Nigeria Police Force.

He appealed to the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to unseal the offices, describing the closure as unnecessary and detrimental to public safety.

According to him, the recent killings in Akinlalu community should not be used as justification for shutting down Amotekun operations.

“Those who committed the killings should be arrested and prosecuted. Amotekun offices should be reopened because they complement the police in fighting crime,” he said.

Akinkunmi added that safeguarding lives and property remains a collective responsibility that must never be compromised.

