Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, on Tuesday shared some stunning photos to mark her 51st birthday.

Henshaw shared the photos photos on her Instagram page, k8henshaw.

The actress who thanked God for her Thanking God for her new age, Henshaw said, “This special daughter of yours has come to give you thanks and praise for your mercies that are new in her life everyday…💖🙏✨”.

The actress who was born on July 19, 1971 in Calabar, Cross River State, turns 51 today.