Adebayo Obajemu

‌Access Bank Plc has introduced a Dual Transaction Service – an enhanced debit card service that provides access to credit at the same time.

According to a statement from the bank, the DTS is a bundle service designed to allow pre-approved customers to access a credit line through their existing debit card.

It stated, “This is the first time any bank in Nigeria will be providing this kind of combined essential service to its customers. We have been encouraging our customers to stay safe and connected by going cashless while using our various digital channels.

“We know these are trying times and our customers may need an extra boost during this period; so rather than have them go through the rigorous process of applying for a credit card, we will give them access to more funds using their existing debit cards.”

According to the bank, this service is available to all Access Bank customers who earn from N20,000 and above. “Customers can also access three times the value of their salary during this period of restricted movement. This is a remarkable feat and we will continue to promote digital transactions and discourage branch banking until we are completely come out of the pandemic times,” the Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc, Victor Etuokwu, said.

“The dual card service from Access Bank Plc is the first-of-its-kind on the continent. The features of the Dual Transaction Service represents another milestone in our mission to transform banking and demonstrates how far we have come in such a short time,” he added.

He said that the bank recently donated N1bn as part of its contribution to fight coronavirus in Nigeria, adding that the bank had reached out to its customers via several communication channels such as the SMS, emails, encouraging them to go cashless by using the Access Bank’s electronic and digital platforms during this period of the pandemic to remain safe.