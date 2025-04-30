Abia to Begin Construction of 10,000-Barrel Modular Refinery in May

Abia State is set to commence construction of a 10,000-barrel-per-day modular refinery in May as part of its broader push to industrialize the oil-rich Ukwa region.

Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, disclosed this during a press briefing following the State Executive Council meeting, confirming that the Federal Government has granted approval for the multi-billion Naira project.

The refinery will be sited within the Abia Industrial and Innovation Park (AIIP) in Owaza, Ukwa West Local Government Area, and is seen as a critical milestone in the state’s industrial development agenda.

“The State Government is making steady progress on the AIIP project. Compensation has been fully paid to landowners, and bush clearing and earthworks are already ongoing around the refinery site,” Prince Kanu stated. “Full construction will begin in May following the Federal Government’s approval for HSI to build and operate the 10,000-barrel-per-day refinery.”

He added that efforts are also underway to ensure regular fuel supply across the state, particularly with the recent reactivation of the Osisioma depot. The government is partnering with the NNPC Port Harcourt refinery and NNPC Retail Management to secure consistent petroleum product allocations for Abia.

In a bid to diversify the state’s mineral economy, Kanu revealed that the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources has commissioned a comprehensive study of solid mineral deposits across Abia. The survey will assess the quantity and commercial viability of resources such as limestone, kaolin, lignite, granite, lead, and zinc.

“Once the study is concluded, the government will determine which minerals to prioritize and open up opportunities for interested investors,” he said.

Kanu also announced that Abia State will participate in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) conference scheduled to hold in Bonn, Germany, from June 16 to 26, 2025. He described the state’s involvement as part of a growing commitment to climate adaptation and sustainable energy.

“This global forum will help the state advance its climate change agenda as we prepare a technical dossier on integrated climate responsibility,” he noted.

Advertisement

On transport regulations, the Commissioner announced an extension in the deadline for mandatory registration of all commercial vehicles in the state. The enforcement date has been moved from May 1 to June 1, 2025, to allow more time for compliance.

Meanwhile, road construction and rehabilitation continue across the state. According to Kanu, work is currently ongoing at 36 sites under the direct labour model and at 31 locations under contractor supervision.

He further disclosed that three major road projects were recently flagged off: the Bende–Idima–Abam Road; the Ariaria–Timber Market Road in Aba; and the dualization of the Obuaku–Industrial City Road in Ukwa West LGA.