Abia signs pact with labour on implementation of new minimum wage 

Abia State Government and the organized labour in the state Wednesday, signed an agreement for the smooth implementation of the new national minimum wage of N70,000 and the consequential adjustments, with effect from October, 2024.

The Chief of Staff to the state governor, Pastor Caleb Ajagba, State Head of Service, Dr. Mrs Ngozi Queen Obioma, Commissioner for Finance Mr. Uwaoma Ukandu, his counterpart, Comrade Sunny Onwuma for Labour and Productivity and the Accountant General of the State, Mrs. Njum Uma-Onyemenam signed on behalf of Abia state government; while Comrade Okoro Ogbonnaya, Abia state Chairman of NLC; Comrade Sir Ihechi Enogwe, Chairman of TUC; Comrade Ekere Uwadi, Chairman Joint Negotiating Council; Comrade Emmanuel Alozie, State Secretary of NLC; Comrade George Okogbue State Secretary TUC and Comrade Oby Madubuko, State Secretary Joint Negotiating Council, signed on behalf of the Organised Labour..

Speaking at the ceremony, the State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti said that government hopes that the gesture would be rewarded by the commitment of workers to higher productivity in the state public service.

The Governor, represented by his Chief of Staff, Pastor Caleb Ajagba, gave assurances of the immediate commencement of the payment of the minimum wage, stressing that Abia State government has been in the forefront of driving for a better welfare for the workers .

Otti declared: ” We want to assure that effective from this month of October this new minimum wage begins. Right from the time the issue of the new minimum wage began, my government has been very emphatic that Abia State will be one of the first states that will pay the minimum wage whenever it is concluded at the national level.

“That implies that Abia State workers will be receiving their salaries reflecting the new national minimum wage.

“That is to say that those at the lowest level, that’s Grade Level One Step One, will receive a minimum of N70,000.”

Governor Otti thanked members of the Organized Labour for the level of maturity they displayed while the process lasted and described the outcome of the negotiation as a “win – win” situation.

Responding, the leader of the Organized Labour team and state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congres (NLC), Abia State chapter, Comrade Ogbonnaya Okoro said the day marks a landmark in the implementation of the new minimum wage.

He also described the processes of the negotiation as” win-win” and thanked Governor Alex Otti, all government officials, Organized Labour and its technical team for keeping vigil for the implementation of the minimum wage and appreciated Abia workers for their patience.

“Today , the 29th day of October, 2024 marks another land mark in the implementation of the new minimum wage.

“We want to appreciate His Excellency for this giant stride. For being one of the first to implement the agreement between the Labour and government”.

In her vote of thanks, the State Head of Service, Dr. Ngozi Queen Obioma expressed her happiness over the signing of the new national minimum wage and its consequential adjustment and thanked Governor Otti for approving the implementation of the new minimum wage for Aboa workers.

She pledged the continuous loyalty and efficient service delivery of the the civil and public servants in the State, assuring that the workers would make the Governor proud.

“We want to thank our Governor, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti for his unprecedented magnanimity and the fatherly heart he displayed in a moment like this for civil and public servants.

“I stand on behalf of the civil and public servants, making a pledge to His Excellency, that having shown us this level of magnanimity, to ensure that our welfare is carried along and to motivate us, we say that he will reap the dividends of motivation from Abia workers.” Dr. Obioma assured.

The ceremony was graced by other government functionaries and people from the organized Labour unions in Abia state.