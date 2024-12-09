Connect with us

A Pillar of Support ' Osun CoS, Akinleye hails First Lady, Titi Adeleke on her birthday 
1 hour ago

A Pillar of Support ' Osun CoS, Akinleye hails First Lady, Titi Adeleke on her birthday 

 

Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, Chief of Staff to Osun State governor, has described Titilola Adeleke, the Osun First Lady as a pillar of support, whose her supportive role has been rallying point for Governor Ademola Adeleke’s success in the last two years of being in office.

Akinleye stated this in his congratulatory message issued and personally signed to commemorate the First Lady’s birthday on Monday.

According to him, Mrs Titi Adeleke has demonstrated her loyalty to her husband, which has translated the huge success in the state.

Akinleye noted that the First Lady’s contribution towards human development can never be overemphasized.

“I want to sincerely congratulate Mrs Titilola Adeleke on the occasion of her birthday. I pray to God to grant her long life to be able to do more in service to humanity. Congratulations my amiable First Lady.”

