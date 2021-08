Guinea Insurance Plc has reported a loss of N90.59 million in its unaudited financial results for the first half of the year ended June 30, 2021.

Other details of the results are as follows:

Gross premium written for the period was N807.8 million. (+57.03% YoY)

Net premium income of N433.7 million. (+16.1% YoY)

Claims expenses totalled N70.4 million. (-29.8% YoY)

Insurance contract liabilities totalled N1.06 billion. (+17.9% YoY)

Total assets during the period stood at N3.7 billion.