LG Electronics (LG) has unveiled its most advanced innovation in laundry, deploying artificial intelligence to deliver precision washing for optimal results without the guesswork.

Winner of the last coveted CES Innovation Award, the new LG ThinQ™ front-load washing machine features an Artificial Intelligent Direct Drive™ (AI DD) motor along with the company’s AI-powered Proactive Customer Care service.

The AI DD washer, the company said, builds on 20 years of advancements in it’

s groundbreaking Direct Drive motor, which delivers both effectiveness and efficiency.

According to a statement from the LG, the new washing machine not only detects the volume and weight of each unique laundry load, but also uses AI and advanced sensors to identify fabric types in each load. Using deep learning technology, the washer, then compares this information against more than 20 thousand data points related to washer usage to program the optimal wash cycle setting for the best results, improving cleaning and extending the life of garments by 15 percent.

LG’s most intelligent washer is able to detect a mixed load of t-shirts and pants (different from bedding, delicates and other fabric combinations) and program the wash cycle to use customized motions, temperatures and times for the optimal wash. And LG’s new user-friendly ezDispense feature takes the guesswork out of detergent dosage by automatically adding the exact amount of liquid detergent and fabric softener customized for each load size at optimal times during the wash cycle for improved results. And when it comes to drying, the new LG Smart Pairing feature automatically sends the optimal dryer setting for each load directly to the compatible LG dryer for the best results every time.

The intelligent washer can also connect with Amazon Alexa through LG’s ThinQ mobile app to provide notifications when the laundry detergent is running low. Customers can enable Amazon Dash Replenishment via the app to automatically reorder pre-selected supplies such as detergent and fabric softener to be delivered right to their door.

To further enhance the laundry experience, the AI DD washing machine supports LG Proactive Customer Care – a smart customer service solution that leverages advanced AI to deliver peace of mind and enhanced customer satisfaction, along with improved product performance and longevity. The service can immediately alert users to potential problems before they occur, expedite repairs when they are needed and offer useful maintenance tips to keep LG appliances performing their best.

In addition to the AI-powered features, the new LG washer offer additional convenient features that help save users time and deliver superior performance:

TurboWash™ 360 uses powerful jets to surround clothes from multiple angles so detergent can penetrate deep into fabrics for a complete clean – even for big loads – in under 30 minutes;

3D Multi Spray shoots jets of water in five different directions simultaneously to quickly break down tough stains;

LG TWINWash™ saves time with two washers in one footprint. Wash small loads in the compact LG SideKick washer below while tackling larger loads up top.

“With our innovative washing technologies and AI-based customer service platform, we are certain that our washing machine with AI DD will exceed all consumer expectations,” said Dan Song, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “This washing machine sets a new benchmark for convenience with its larger capacity and customized laundry experience.”

From LG