The Naira exchange against the Dollar declined 0.06 per cent to N360.59/$ on Monday as the market turnover declined further by 37 per cent to $137 million.

A total of $217.08 million was transacted through the I&E window.

At the parallel market, the cash rate and transfer rate remained unchanged at N359.00/$ and N363.50/$ respectively.

The local current also depreciated marginally by 0.02 per cent N306.95/$ at the Interbank spot market, while the SMIS rate remained unchanged at N356.92/$.