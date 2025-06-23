2027: President Tinubu may dump Shettima to achieve ambition

Vice President Kashim Shettima may be facing a precarious moment of his career, as cracks within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) suggest his place on the 2027 presidential ticket is far from secure amid ongoing scheming for President Bola Tinubu’s eventual successor.

What began as hushed speculations about President Tinubu opting for a new running mate has now escalated into a notable intra-party crisis with dangerous undertones and potentially far-reaching consequences.

The chaos that erupted during last weekend’s APC North-East stakeholders’ meeting in Gombe has peeled back the facade of unity the party leadership has long projected. Intended to be a smooth endorsement rally for President Tinubu’s second-term bid, the gathering turned volatile when Mustapha Salihu, the APC National Vice Chairman (North-East), pointedly raised motion to endorse Tinubu without a single mention of Shettima.

That omission – deemed deliberate by many – set off a chain of events that plunged the venue into chaos. Delegates loyal to Shettima chanted his name in protest, physically attacked Salihu, and accused the party’s top brass of plotting to sideline the Vice President ahead of 2027.

National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, did little to quell the storm when he too delivered his speech without mentioning Shettima. The incident, while ultimately contained by security operatives, exposed simmering internal discontent in the APC.

More troubling for the party is that it reignited broader conversations around ethnic power politics, internal succession plans, and the growing suspicion that a section of the North is positioning for the 2031 presidency – potentially at Shettima’s expense.

Divide and Rule

Some party sources, who spoke to Business Hallmark on condition of anonymity, confirmed that a plot is indeed afoot. While the APC leadership continues to publicly deny any rift between Tinubu and Shettima, insiders say the Vice President’s political fate has become entangled in a long-term northern strategy aimed at reclaiming the presidency post-Tinubu.

“Shettima is Kanuri, and that makes him a minority even within the northern power bloc,” said a senior APC official. “What’s happening now is not just about 2027, it’s about 2031. There is a serious Fulani lobby within the APC that believes the North should take back power after Tinubu, and they want one of their own—not a Kanuri man like Shettima.”

Names like National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu – also a Fulani from Adamawa State – have reportedly come up in conversations as potential vice presidential picks, who can be groomed for a 2031 presidential bid.

One northern politician put it bluntly: “The North is regrouping. They want to position a Fulani candidate now as VP so that he becomes the natural successor to Tinubu. Shettima doesn’t fit that calculus. That’s why some people are working to edge him out.”

On his part, former Jigawa State governor and member of the PDP, Sule Lamido accused the Tinubu-led administration of using state power to deepen regional and ethnic divides in Nigeria.

“Today in Nigeria, we have a government that is dividing Nigerians along North and South, using institutions of the state to manipulate and coerce the opposition,” he stated.

While the APC hierarchy continues to deny any friction, speculation persists that President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima may not be enjoying the kind of cordial working relationship expected of such a high-stake political partnership.

A top source within the Villa told Business Hallmark that Tinubu, known for being politically calculating and fiercely independent, has been less than enthusiastic about including Shettima in strategic decision-making.

“There’s a trust issue. Shettima is respected but he’s not in Tinubu’s inner circle. That leaves him vulnerable,” the source said.

A political commentator Jide Ojo, believes the signs are hard to ignore. “If the party cannot even mention the name of the Vice President during an endorsement event, that’s not a mistake – it’s a signal,” he said.

“Even if Tinubu has not made up his mind to drop Shettima, there are people within the party, who are testing the waters, and the VP knows this.”

The Christian Angle

There is an emerging fear in the Tinubu camp, as the opposition coalition continues to gather momentum, that the Muslim-Muslim ticket, which many Nigerians, particularly in the Southern part ignored in 2023, will be a major consideration in 2027 by the opposition, which may work against him.

With the worsening economic, security and social conditions in the country, the ticket is already facing a daunting hurdle, which will be compounded by the same faith ticket, and capitalized on.

Consequently, the president’s camp want to leave the vice presidential slot open to allow the party the freedom to decide on the appropriate choice when the time comes. The veepee then will be a mere place-holder for the Fulani in 2031.

To bind the president with the current same faith may be too risky for the party in case it becomes necessary to adjust the ticket for wider acceptance.

Already, this medium learnt that there is an ongoing search for a suitable northern Christian, who can fit the role for the political optics rather than strength, since the president appears to be consolidating power more strongly.

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, a close ally of Shettima, reportedly fumed after the Gombe event, telling party leaders that the North East would not support APC in 2027 if the vice president is dropped. The protest was echoed by APC’s Deputy National Chairman (North), Ali Bukar Dalori, who called the incident “regrettable but not catastrophic,” while affirming that the Tinubu-Shettima ticket “remains non-negotiable.”

However, what they ignore is that the ticket is not likely to leave the north east, which make their threat empty. Bornu State is not the North East, which has six states. The plot is to pick the veepee from another state within the zone to divide the solidarity of the zone.

Former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, added his voice to the defense, warning that any attempt to replace Shettima could fracture the party. “If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it,” he said.

“Creating instability now will only benefit the opposition. The consequences of dropping Shettima could be devastating for the party.”

Still, the persistent silence – or tepid reassurance – from President Tinubu and the party’s National Working Committee, has only heightened suspicions.

Mustapha Salihu attempted damage control. Speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today, he insisted that he did, in fact, mention Shettima earlier in his speech before the fracas. “I said he is our son and that we in the North-East stand solidly behind him,” Salihu claimed, blaming “conflict entrepreneurs” for inflaming tensions.

Yet, his claim was swiftly countered by Borno political leaders, including Engr. Kabir Wanori and Dr. Hassan Zanna Boguma, who argued that Salihu’s omission was intentional and part of a broader agenda to marginalize the North-East.

“The Gombe fracas was a revelation. It showed the hypocrisy within the APC power structure,” Boguma declared.

Feast for the Opposition

Opposition parties were quick to seize on the turmoil. The Labour Party, in a scathing statement, mocked President Tinubu and the APC, calling the crisis a case of “political karma.”

“Just last week, President Tinubu mocked the opposition for being in disarray. Today, it is his own party unraveling in full public view,” said Senator Nenadi Usman, Acting National Chairman of the LP Caretaker Committee.

“This isn’t just an unfortunate coincidence – it’s karma.”

She accused Tinubu of undermining democratic values by celebrating the opposition’s weakness while failing to maintain unity within his own party.

“A president, who rejoices at the collapse of opposition is, by extension, rejoicing at the collapse of democracy,” she said.

The PDP was no less scathing. In a statement by one of its spokesmen, the party noted that the APC had become a “house of cards,” warning that the “Tinubu dictatorship style” would be its own undoing.

“What happened in Gombe is just the beginning. There is no honour among power grabbers. Shettima should not be surprised; betrayal is the APC’s language,” the party said.

North Getting Ready for 2031?

What makes the situation more complex is the deepening suspicion that the 2027 vice presidential pick is being viewed through the prism of who might emerge as president in 2031. Political analyst Farooq Kperogi described it as a “high-stakes chess game.”

As another analyst puts it, “The idea is to install a vice president in 2027, who can easily succeed Tinubu. If Tinubu wins re-election, by 2031 he will be 79. The North will want the presidency back. But not just any Northerner – a Fulani. That rules out Shettima, unless he can force himself back on the ticket.”

Indeed, in the background, names like Nuhu Ribadu and even Kebbi governor Nasir Idris are being quietly floated as possible replacements.

“It’s the old formula,” said an APC insider. “Keep the VP seat in the North, but switch the ethnicity. That way, when it’s time to rotate, the preferred candidate is already in place.”

The APC now faces a ticking time bomb. While party leaders continue to dismiss the drama as an overreaction, what transpired in Gombe is symptomatic of deeper fault lines.

Political strategist, Akin Osuntokun, believes the APC has entered dangerous territory. “This is not about Shettima alone. It’s about a power structure that is beginning to fray. If they mishandle this, it will open the door for realignment in 2026. Don’t forget, opposition parties are already talking about a grand coalition,” he warned.

Already, some North East loyalists of Shettima are quietly exploring contingencies. According to one source, “If Tinubu tries to edge out Shettima, there will be consequences. Zulum may not follow him into 2027. Even governors from the North West could withdraw support.”

For now, the official line remains firm: Shettima stays. But the silence of the president, the indifference of key party organs, and the coordinated moves from behind the scenes suggest that the battle is far from over.

As Tinubu weighs his options, he must tread carefully. Alienating the North-East – a region that stood with him in 2023 – could cost him dearly. For Shettima, the road ahead is uncertain. He may survive this storm, or he may be sacrificed at the altar of political expediency.

What is clear, however, is that the APC’s internal power game is already being shaped by calculations not just for 2027, but more crucially, for 2031. And in that political future, the Vice President’s footing looks increasingly shaky.