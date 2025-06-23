Osun state Governor, Ademola Adeleke has reaffirmed commitment to pursue resolution of the Osun local government question to a logical conclusion through legal means, congratulating people of Osun State over the recent Court of Appeal judgement.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed and made available with newsmen in Osogbo on Sunday.

According to the statement, the governor hailed the court ruling as finally reaffirming the truth about the legality of the validly elected and sworn in PDP chairmen and councillors following the court sacking of APC Yes/No chairmen in 2022.

The governor who commended the patience and commitment to due process by Osun people, noted that the latest judgement has put paid to any lie about reinstatement of previously sacked chairmen and affirmed the legitimacy of the PDP chairmen and councillors.

“Unlike the opposition, we are people of due process. The latest judgement is being served on all relevant stakeholders at state and national level. Our expectation is a quick restoration of normalcy in line with the law.

“I appreciate the deep love for peace and unity as demonstrated by the PDP Chairmen and councillors of the 30 local government and area councils since their swearing in. Your patience and support for the law has paid off”, the Governor reiterated.

The state governor further thanked security agencies for their commitment to law as well as peace and tranquility of Osun state even as he urged citizens and residents to continue to peacefully conduct themselves.

“Evil plots against our dear state on all fronts have been foiled. We must continue to remain peaceful and never allow agents of violence and enemies of the people to drag the state into violence and backwardness”, the Governor was quoted as saying.