The Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin, has said that the problem that arose in the PDP after its presidential primaries would soon be over as plans were underway to meet Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and nip the issue in the bud.

“What is happening in PDP can never be compared with the situation in APC especially their plans in trying to bring religious issues of Muslim-Muslim President and Vice president.

“I notice with great concern what the PDP primary elections of Atiku Abubakar and the appointment of Chief Okowa as President and Vice President is unnecessary causing confusion among some PDP members.

“May I point out that very strongly that there is no any problem as being envisaged by some people in our great party the PDP. I want to assure everyone that all plans are on ground to bring all members together as one and united , as what is happening in PDP can never be compared with the situation in APC especially their plans in trying to bring religious issues of Muslim-Muslim President and Vice president”, Senator Jibrin stated in a statement on Monday.

He also noted that some groups were coming up trying to solve the issues of Okowa as Vice-President; the latest group include some former governors of the party.

”And the current governors, some BoT members and elders including Prof Jerry Gana the chief spokesman of the group,governors Wike, Dankwambo,governors of Enugu and Abia states,former Governor Ibrahim idris of kogi state.

“The aim of the group is to reconcile the aggrieved especially Wike. Interestingly the BoT the highest advisory body and the conscience of the party is meeting on Wednesday 3rd August to discuss the issues accordingly by coming up with strong recommendations with the special committee for the special reconciliation of aggrieved members especially governor Wike.”

“After the BoT meeting we will meet with Wike and all aggrieved members and all past presidential aspirants. It is my prayers as Chairman of BoT that the PDP will remain strongest and win all elections in 2023″, he said.