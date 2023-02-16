2023: None of my competitors can match my record - Tinubu

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has boasted that he’s the most qualified person to be president of Nigeria.

The former Lagos governor noted that none of his competitors in the 2023 presidential elections can match his track record.

Tinubu made this assertion in an opinion piece published in The Economist recently.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state noted that during his time as governor, he unveiled a “legacy of technocratic governance which was instituted by enlisting talent from the private sector. Insecurity and crime were tackled through better funding of the police force.”

He said, “For this vital task, I have a track record my competitors cannot match. During my tenure as governor of Lagos between 1999 and 2007, the state went from being a difficult, often dangerous place to a development success story.

“We quadrupled state tax revenues, putting those funds directly to work through investing in public services and infrastructure. A legacy of technocratic governance was instituted by enlisting talent from the private sector.

“Insecurity and crime were tackled through better funding of the police force. Investment and the business sector thrived. Today, Lagos would rank among Africa’s ten largest economies and does not rely on oil revenues to fund its budget,” he said.