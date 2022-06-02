Senate chief whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, has emphasized that having money doesn’t guarantee success in elections, but cohesion and consensus among the regions in Nigeria.

Kalu, a former governor of Abia State who is backing Ahmad Lawan for president, noted that if money could buy power, MKO Abiola would have bought it with change.

The former governor who stated this in a post on Facebook, Friday, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to support Lawan in his quest to become the next president of Nigeria.

He said the senate president is from the northeast which has not produced president like the Southeast.

“The earliest Nigerians and presidential aspirants understand that no amount of money can buy the president of the country , the better for everyone,” Kalu wrote.

“It is only cohesion and consensus among the regions that can produce a president. If you throw in money , the majority of the electorates will collect the money but still vote according to their conscience.

“If money can buy the office of the president of Nigeria, Late MKO Abiola could have bought it with extra change. If money can buy the president, former President Goodluck Jonathan could have bought the presidential seat in 2015.

“I urge President Muhammed Buhari to consider giving Nigeria a man who can give the entire country a sense of belonging ; fix our economy; secure all parts of the country ;take education very serious and protect his legacy .

“The man Nigerians can trust is Senator Ahmad Lawan.

“Picking Ahmad Lawan as the consensus candidate of the APC will heal and stabilize the country as it is the closest to equity , justice and fairness.

“I strongly believe that the fairness Nigerians need is to produce a president from the South East of Nigeria. In the absence of the South East , it is the North East .

“These two regions are the only ones yet to produce the president of Nigeria and since the opposition has gone North East , it is ideal and wise that the APC go North East .

“I am sure Nigerians will not waste their votes on any candidate that is not from the two regions in the next year general elections and following years