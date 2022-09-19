2023: Atiku faces restructuring test in Southwest

Olusesan Laoye

When the announcement that the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubaķar, would be visiting Ibadan, the Oyo States capital, to meet the entire leaders and members of his party in the South west, it was envisaged that the visit may further caused divisions, and that there may not tbe a large turn out in view of the crisis in the party. But the massive turn out however, proved the doubting Thomases wrong.

It turned out to be one of the largest gathering of politicians ever witnessed in recent times, in the South West, which was well attended, by politicians and leaders of the party, who people thought may not turn up. It was the gathering of who is who, in PDP in the region and other parts of the country.

Atiku”s visit which could be described as fence mending to a large extent, gave the South west members and leaders the opportunity to convey a strong message of what the zone would require of his presidency, if the PDP wins the 2023 election.

All the leaders who spoke at the event never mince words to let Atiku knew what the people of the zone wanted to ensure the unity of the country. The two vital issues of restructuring the party and that of Nigeria, were clearly spelt out, as it was frantically declared that the zone would want nothing less and would not compromise the issue of restructuring on both issues.

All those who spoke at the gathering and who were chosen from the six states in the South West, emphasized the unity of the party, how to win the presidency and what to be done to make the dream of the party come through.

The governor-elect of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke hammered on the need for all the warring groups in the party to come together, saying that there must be justice, equity and fair play in the party, which would encourage all sections of the country to work together for the success of the party.

Adeleke believed that Atiku-Okowa’s ticket would restore peace in both the party and Nigeria. He pleaded that all the warring groups and leaders should sheathe their swords to embrace peace for a common agenda as Nigerians are now ready and waiting for PDP.

Both Senator Abiodun Olujimi from Ekiti State and a South West leader of the party, who was the former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, spoke in the same vein of unity and justice.

According to Oyinlola, the unity in the party would see it through and “we hope that God will crown all our efforts with success”

Senator Olujimi said that Atiku is now the right person for the presidency, as someone who is conversant with governance and who could be regarded today. Statements of these leaders only served as appetizers, waiting for the food for thought that their overall leader in the Region, would deliver.

Engineer Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo State, who apparently, was the chief host and the leader of the PDP in the region, hammered the nail straight on the head, as he emphatically told Atiku point blank, that the entire South west members and leaders of the party, would want nothing than the restructuring of the party to come first, if actually the party wants Nigerians to believe that “we are serious about restructuring agenda of the party for the country.”

Makinde, who spoke in parables, said that PDP must show that it is serious, about wanting to govern and be different from the, All Progressives Congress, that has bastardized the nation. The PDP, he said, must live by examples, saying, “whatever we may want to do for Nigerians should start from home, because charity begins at home.”

He buttressed his argument about restructuring and the removal of Professor Iyiocha Ayu as the chairnan of the party with a saying in Yoruba, which means that when two brothers went into an enclosure to discuss serious issues and after the discussions, they came out smiling, it shows they had not told themselves the truth. But when they are out of the meeting frowning, they must have told themselves the truth, he argued.

“This is our case today in PDP; we must tell ourselves the truth and my message at this gathering is what the entire South west of the party wants.”

He said, “others have spoken and there is no doubt there are challenges and issues to discuss but there should be diversity in addressing them.”

“The party, at this juncture, as we want to rule Nigeria, must realise that integrity and honour is what is needed to to give hope to the hopelessness of Nigerians, who are waiting, as we want to take power from the APC”.

“The reception accorded our presidential hopeful, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in Ibadan today, by the entire South west, shows that we are ready for him. To achieve this, the party in the zone is working to be one and APC would be shocked to see what would happen to it in the coming elections in the South West. We have reconciled but we still have issues to be resolved”.

“Eight years of APC has left Nigeria divided more than before and PDP must be a party and government of national unity. Right now in PDP the presidential candidate is from the North East, the Chairman from the North Central, also the Chairman Board of Trustees of the party is from the North, even the chairman of the PDP governors forum is from the North West.

“What the members and leaders of the party in the Southwest are asking for is that the Chairman of the party, Professor Iyiocha Ayu should step aside, so that there would be equity, justice and fair play.”

Immediately Makinde delivered his speech, the entire hall vibrated with a resounding ovation, which was an approval of a message well delivered by the leader.

Although, when Atiku mounted the podium he never mentioned the issues at stake directly, he tactically agreed with Makinde’s message, as he said that truly, the rules and regulations of the party must be examined to go along with how the party would win the next elections, most importantly take over the entire South west.

According to Atiku, “this is achievable and the sign is already on that we shall do it. For instance in the South west before, it is only PDP in Oyo state but now, we have taken Osun and I have no doubt that we shall take Lagos as well”.

He implored the people to take full advantage of the new electoral law, which does not give room for ballot snatching anymore. “You must come out to vote and stand to protect your votes at the polling units.”

“The PDP governed Nigeria successfully but the people cried for a change and they have now seen the change”.

Atiku’s running mate, and governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, said that the reception Atiku and his team received in Lagos and the turn out at the Southwest parley, in Ibadan, showed that members of the party are ready for PDP and determined to ensure the party takes over the region and the whole Nigeria in 2023. He assured that the party would before the general elections in 2023 resolved all differences.

Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, who spoke on behalf of the PDP Governors’ forum in Nigeria, promised that both security and the economic policy of Nigeria would be strictly addressed by the PDP federal government.

Reacting about Makinde’s presentation at the meeting with Atiku, the chairman of the PDP in Oyo State, Hon. Dayo Ogungbenro told Business Hallmark that the governor spoke the minds of the people in the Southwest and the entire South.

“The North can’t produce the presidential candidate and still wants to retain the chairmanship. Even Professor Ayu had committed himself with his statement that if peradventure, the presidential candidate of the party falls to the North, he would quit to give room for a southerner. That is what is expected of him to show that he is a man of honour and integrity”.