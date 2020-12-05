Nigeria’s former president, Goodluck Jonathan has urged Nigerians to support the military in the fight against terrorism and other forms of insecurity.

The former president made the call on Friday in Abuja during the exclusive command performance by the Commonwealth Community Choir tagged ‘Peace for All Nations’ and hosted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Jonathan said insecurity was a global phenomenon that was not peculiar to Nigeria due to the excesses of terrorists across the world.

“I was there before and of course, you know there is a lot of insecurity. What we can do is to collectively support the government, encourage the soldiers and other security operatives to do more for our safety,” he said.

Jonathan said the unity and peace must be collectively upheld by all especially the youth, adding that as a former president, he knew the meaning of peace