Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has insisted, despite video evidence and investigation done by CNN, that soldiers did not shoot at protesters at the Lekki Tollgate on October 20.

Mohammed who spoke during a televised press conference in Abuja on Thursday, accused CNN of being one dimensional in its report on the incident.

The minister said six soldiers and 37 policemen were killed during what he called “#EndSARS crisis”,

He maintained that the soldiers were professional, even though there are existing evidence that people were killed, while a number of others are said to be missing.

He also said reports indicating that protesters were killed relied on unverified facts from social media.

Mohammed insisted that soldiers and policemen “deserve commendation not condemnation” unless people would say “their lives do not matter”.

“We insist that the military did not shoot at the protesters at Lekki. They fired blank ammunition into the air. Anyone who knows anyone who was killed at Lekki toll gate should go straight to the judicial panel with evidence,” he said.

“At this point, it is important to say that the Federal Government is very satisfied with roles played by the security agencies, especially the military, and the police all through the EndSARS crisis. They were professional. Even when their lives were at stake, they exercised uncommon restraints. Their professionalism saved many lives and properties