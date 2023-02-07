The Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) has declared their full support for the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in his quest to become the next president of Nigeria.

The elders who rose from a special executive session on Monday, described the effect of petrol and Naira crises across the nation as unbearable for the citizenry at home.

Secretary-General of YCE, Chief Oladipo Oyewole, stated in Ibandan, Oyo State, that the group was convinced that Tinubu’s track record as Lagos State governor, his detribalised disposition, resourceful capacity and love for humanity stood him in good stead to lift the country out of socio-economic precipitation.

“The elders stressed that they are watching the unfolding development with concern and expect government to be more proactive in speedily resolving those serious issues in the interest of the Nigerian populace and not to, in any way, negatively affect the fast approaching general election; thus the council is also worried about the ethnic colouration being introduced into presidential electioneering,” he said.

YCE asserted that the Yoruba, as a major stakeholder in the Nigeria enterprise, should not be pushed aside in the politics of the nation, noting that the phenomenon of foisting unprepared, weak and incompetent leaders on hapless Nigerians through the constant machinations of Yoruba ill-wishers would not be tolerated ever again.

The group, while expressing full understanding of the changed atmosphere surrounding the scarcity of fuel and currency swap, called for restraint and patience to allow the Federal Government resolve the problem as promised by the President.