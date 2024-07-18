WORLD PR DAY: APRA seeks ethical, responsible use of AI

The African Public Relations Association (APRA) has urged members to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and associated technologies for insights towards transformation of lives. AA

This, it however said, must be done with a caveat for ethical and responsible use of AI.

This advice was given by APRA president, Mr. Arik Karani, in commemoration of the 2024 World Public Relations Day (World PR Day) and resonates with the theme, “The Future of Public Relations in a Changing World.”

He noted that the unfolding reality of contemporary world signaled ‘unprecedented change and opportunity’.

The president, according to a statement by Omoniyi Ibietan, Secretary General, APRA, stated that communication, analyses and strategies in PR such as “sentiment analysis, predictive analytics, automated content creation” are spheres where AI enhances the human agency and capabilities of the public relations practitioners and bolsters capacity for improvement in crisis communication, brand and stakeholder relationship management and otherwise complex issues.

In sounding a note of caution in AI utilisation, Mr. Karani urged PR practitioners in Africa to ensure that “the principles of transparency, accountability and inclusivity should guide our use of AI in public relations”, because PR practitioners have a duty to promote truth, bridge gaps and cultivate trust. He reminded all members of APRA that those precepts are in congruence with the vision of APRA and promised the organisation’s dedication to advancing PR practice to foster promotional development, promote ethical standards to enhance the contribution of APRA to society through sustainable development of all sectors to drive social impact.

Karani, who is also the President of the Public Relations Society of Kenya (PRSK), appealed to APRA members to be open-minded to explore the endless opportunities of AI as a force for good in public relations so the profession can continue to play its central role in building understanding, enable dialogue and “creating a more connected and compassionate world”.

