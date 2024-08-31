Withdraw soldiers harassing us at numerous checkpoints, Igbo women tell Tinubu

Igbo women under the umbrella of Igbo Women Assembly (IWA), have called on the President Bola Tinubu led Federal Government to withdraw soldiers deployed across the numerous checkpoints scattered in the South East region.

The women said the soldiers were constituting more problems than solving them, as they were more interested in extorting money from motorists and harassing commuters against what they were assigned to do.

The Igbo noted with regret the humiliation of commuters on the roads by soldiers who force them to disembark from their vehicles and cross checkpoints on foot before rejoining their vehicles. The sick and elderly, they said, are not exempted.

The women lamented why such humiliating practice should be seen only in the South East, and wondered what offence Igbo committed to be subjected to such humiliation by soldiers.

Speaking to journalists in Enugu the President of IWA, Lolo Nneka Chimezie wondered why the soldiers sent to Igbo land to tackle insecurity have literally abandoned their mission to engage in extortion and humiliation of the people of the region.

The women said it was always embarrassing to note that criminals would attack and abduct people at points not far from some of these checkpoints yet they would not be apprehended.

“Since they have failed to secure the people they were asked to protect, we demand that the Federal Government withdraws them immediately, police should be encouraged to protect the people as they are more approachable than soldiers who are always harsh on the people, irrespective of age.”

On the ongoing anti-Igbo campaign in Lagos, IWA wondered why the people behind the ethnic campaign and hate speech have not been arrested by the Federal Government.

IWA noted with pains why people who threatened and even attacked Igbo in the same Lagos and those currently championing ethnic hatred against Igbo are walking freely, and wondered what offence Igbo committed in Nigeria to be so badly treated.

