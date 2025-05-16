With access study, accessible publishers shines at Nigeria international book fair 2025

The Nigerian educational terrain and the book ecosystem are beginning to change in terms of learning delivery and tools in accordance with global best practices.

One of the fundamental changes is the arrival on the scene of Artificial Intelligence, A1, this digital breakthrough has not only simplified the learning process, but also has had impact in companies, industry and the academia.

At the just concluded 2025 edition of the annual Nigeria International Book Fair, Accessible publishers, an Ibadan -based cutting edge publishing company with expertise in A1 was the toast of many individuals and organisations who attended the annual conference.

The reason for standing out at the Fair was it’s innovative Access Study, which is a technology platform for education, with curriculum- based and question bank for schools.

The company displayed an app and website which can be said to be a revolutionary omnibus providing A1 driven solutions to various challenges schools faced, ranging from administration stress to difficulties in managing classrooms, lesson notes preparation and other bottlenecks.

It provides personalized learning experience through curriculum aligned video lessons tailored to each student’s pace and needs, instant report cards and offline examination reports, A1-powered assistance and messaging, built -in assignment activity and alerts among other innovation that streamlines effortlessly school administration and learning process.

According to Samuela Ndaeyo, the company’s human and administration manager, “Accessible Publishers is redefining education in Nigeria through innovative, inclusive and high quality learning solutions.”

The Kogi State Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr. Helen Adeniyi, who was at the Fair, praised the company for such groundbreaking innovation .