Wike: I made PDP a political force, backed Tinubu in 2023, will lead his re-election in 2027

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that he was instrumental in making the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a dominant political force in Nigeria, while also defending his support for President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 elections.

Speaking during his monthly live media chat in Abuja on Monday, Wike dismissed criticisms from PDP stalwart Chief Bode George and former Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi, saying he remains a political “asset,” not a liability.

“I Built PDP into a Political Force”

Wike defended his legacy in the PDP, arguing that his efforts, especially in Rivers State and across Nigeria, helped the party gain national relevance.

“Bode George said PDP gave me a national profile, and I agree. But the party doesn’t make you win elections; it is your commitment that does,” Wike said. “Ask Bode George what PDP has achieved in Lagos since 1999. Meanwhile, I have campaigned, built, and defended the party to make it a strong political force.”

He was responding to criticism from George over the recent sealing of the PDP’s national secretariat due to unpaid ground rent. Wike dismissed George’s remarks as unfounded, stating, “If an elderly man has no job, he should sit at home and read his newspapers.”

According to Wike, neither he nor the PDP could pay the rent because the building was not registered in their names. “I cannot pay because it is not in my name. They cannot pay because it is not in their name,” he said.

“I Did Not Play Anti-party Politics in 2023”

Wike also pushed back against allegations that he played anti-party politics during the 2023 general elections, despite openly supporting the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

He explained that his decision was based on principles of equity, justice, and fairness, claiming the PDP leadership betrayed an internal agreement to support a Southern presidential candidate.

“In 2023, I said I wouldn’t support Atiku Abubakar because it was wrong to have both the presidential candidate and the national chairman come from the North. I stood on that principle,” he said.

“If I was playing anti-party, how come Rivers State delivered the PDP governorship, Senate, and House of Representatives seats 100 percent?”

He added that many other PDP leaders, including Bode George, quietly supported other parties like the Labour Party, yet only he has been targeted for criticism. “I told George Obi couldn’t win, and I was right,” he said.

“Amaechi Is Hungry for Power, Not Food”

Wike also took a swipe at his longtime political rival, former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, over his comment that he was “hungry” amid worsening economic conditions in Nigeria.

“Amaechi is not hungry for food; he is hungry for power,” Wike said. “He was Speaker from 1999 to 2007, Governor from 2007 to 2015, and Minister from 2015 to 2023. He never talked about hunger until now.”

Wike accused Amaechi of attempting to manipulate public sentiment, saying: “From 1999 to 2023, he was in power. He is only angry because he can’t stay out of power. He trivialises national hardship and makes it about himself.”

He also slammed Amaechi’s recent remarks about removing the President, saying such language is reminiscent of a dictatorship or military coup. “Let’s see how he plans to remove the president. Is it through elections or some other means?” Wike queried.

“I’ll Lead Tinubu’s 2027 Campaign in Rivers”

Wike concluded his media chat with a bold declaration of continued support for President Tinubu, promising to lead his re-election campaign in Rivers State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“I am not a liability. I am an asset, whether you agree or not,” Wike said. “I will ensure that President Tinubu wins a second term, and I will lead the campaign in Rivers.”

He emphasized that his political choices are driven by loyalty to principles, not parties. “Let them form their coalition and start from Rivers. We’ll be waiting.”