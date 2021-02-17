BY EMEKA EJERE

Gov Abubakar Sani Bello, of Niger State on Wednesday, said his government will not pay ransom to the bandits for the release of the kidnapped students.

No fewer than 27 students, three staff and 12 members of a family were abducted at the Government Science College, Kagara in Rafi Local Government of Niger State.

Governor Bello, who was speaking to newsmen in Minna, said it is not the policy of his government to pay bandits ransom as they use the money to buy sophisticated weapons and cause further harm.

He, however, noted that the government will be ready to support and assist repentant bandits.

Bello subsequently ordered that all boarding schools in Rafi, Mariga, Munya and Shiroro local Government Areas of the state be shut down until further notice.

“We are concerned over the recent bandit attacks in the state which have now become more brazen and daring.”

Bello asked for immediate intervention from the federal government to rescue the students and other abducted persons from the hands of the bandits.

President Muhammadu Buhari dispatched a team of security chiefs to coordinate the rescue operation and rescue students.

“We are deeply concerned at these recent sad events and asking the federal government to deploy every necessary resources while we will look at all options, both kinetic and non-kinetic, to ensure the safe return of the victims of both incidents.

“We will not rest or sleep until we bring them back to their families,” Bello said.