We’re determined to grow businesses, attract new ones – Gov Otti

Dr. Alex Otti, Abia State Governor, says his administration has in the last 10 months worked towards growing businesses and attracting new ones into the state.

Governor Otti described Abia as an investment friendly state, saying that it is his desire to see businesses operating in the state grow.

The Governor stated this when he met with the Managing Director and management team of the Inner Galaxy Steel Company Limited, a Chinese conglomerate operating in the Ukwa-West axis of Abia State, who visited him on Thursday.

“It is our policy to support industry. Some of the things we are doing are geared towards supporting existing industries and attracting new ones.

“I encourage you to continue to do business in Abia State because we are investment friendly. We have just set up the Abia Industrial Innovation Park (AIIP) in Owaza. If there are some collaborations, since you are already in Ukwa West, we will tell the Managing Director of the AIIP to engage with you,” Governor Otti told the visiting Chinese team, adding that, it is only when investments grow that businesses can employ the teeming unemployed Abia youths.

He charged the company on fair labour practices as a way of attracting government’s continued support, while allaying their fears of clamping down on them following allegations of not providing conducive working environment for their workers.

The Governor encouraged the company to collaborate with the management of the Abia Industrial Innovation Park so as to take advantage of the opportunities provided in the area.

Earlier, the Managing Director of the company, Mr. Lin Shanbiao, explained that Inner Galaxy is a conglomerate of four companies that are into steel production, trailer parts assembly, battery production for automobiles and recycling of used bottles.

He said their visit was to intimate the Governor about their activities and to see how to partner the state government in various ways. He said the company was facing labour shortages and encouraged interested Abia youths to come forward and take up jobs in the organisation.

