Verto launches UAE operations to drive cross-border B2B payments into Africa, Asia

Global fintech company Verto has officially launched in the United Arab Emirates, opening a Dubai office to power cross-border business payments between the Gulf and key emerging markets, particularly in Africa.

The company, which already processes over $25 billion annually for multinational clients including Unilever and Maersk, said its entry into the UAE would give regional businesses faster, more secure, and more cost-effective options to manage high-value, time-sensitive payments.

“The UAE is a pivotal hub for global commerce, and businesses here demand solutions as dynamic as their operations,” said Helen Ghebreluul, Verto’s UAE Country Manager. “Our platform is not just a service, but a critical partner, ensuring that a company’s payments move as fast and reliably as their business.”

Verto’s platform integrates UAE operations with established payment rails across Africa and Asia, targeting trade corridors linking the Emirates with Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, West Africa, and China.

According to the company, businesses using Verto can expect:

Faster settlements: Payments are processed instantly or within hours rather than days, preventing supply chain delays.

FX risk management: Competitive exchange rates, hedging options, multi-currency wallets, and an Auto Exchange tool to guard against volatility.

Transparency: End-to-end payment tracking and the elimination of hidden banking fees.

Ola Oyetayo, Verto’s CEO and Co-founder, said the platform was designed to address challenges businesses face in cross-border trade.

“Companies are constantly exposed to currency swings and sluggish payment systems,” he said. “Verto empowers them to mitigate FX risks, accelerate settlements, and optimize cash flow, giving global reach with local strength.”

The Dubai office, based at the Emirates Financial Tower in DIFC, is licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to provide money services and related financial activities.

Verto, founded in 2017, positions itself as a bridge for businesses moving capital across hard-to-reach markets, and its UAE expansion signals a growing demand for fintech-driven payment solutions in global trade hubs.