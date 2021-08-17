Universal Insurance Plc says it will be hosting its 51st Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 8, 2021 at 9:00am prompt.

This is according to a statement signed by the company’s secretary, Chinedu Anthony Onyilimba, and made available to website of the Nigerian Exchange Group Limited (NGX).

The meeting will be held at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja GRA-Lagos on the aforementioned date and time.

The following topical issues, according to the statement, will be discussed: