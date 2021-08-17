Universal Insurance Plc says it will be hosting its 51st Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 8, 2021 at 9:00am prompt.
This is according to a statement signed by the company’s secretary, Chinedu Anthony Onyilimba, and made available to website of the Nigerian Exchange Group Limited (NGX).
The meeting will be held at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja GRA-Lagos on the aforementioned date and time.
The following topical issues, according to the statement, will be discussed:
- The audited financial statement for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the report of its Directors, auditor, and the audit committee.
- Board appointments will also be considered and ratified.
- To fix remuneration of managers and Directors in FY 2021.
- To elect shareholders’ representatives of the statutory audit committee.
- Furthermore, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance of the AGM will be by proxy. Additionally, the firm also announced that the AGM will be streamed live online for shareholders and other stakeholders who will not be attending physically. The link for the AGM online live streaming will be made available on the company’s website at www.universalinsuranceplc.com.