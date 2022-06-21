About 18 lecturers in the nation’s tertiary institutions have been indicted and dismissed over sexual misconduct in one year.

A survey conducted in 2018 by the World Bank Group’s Women had revealed that 70 per cent of female graduates from tertiary institutions in Nigeria were sexually harassed in school, with the main perpetrators being classmates or lecturers.

According to a recent report, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife topped the list of institutions with the highest number of lecturers indicted for sexual misconduct.

The university dismissed three lecturers from the Departments of English Language, International Relations and Accounting over sexual harassment of students in 2021.

The Kaduna State University also announced the dismissal of a lecturer in the Department of Geography for sexually assaulting a student in January 2021.

Likewise, the Rivers State College of Health, Science and Management Technology suspended a lecturer for three months for sexually harassing a 100 level female student.

The Federal University, Oye-Ekiti suspended a lecturer in the Department of Media and Theatre Art in June 2021 for sexual misconduct.

That same month, the management of the University of Lagos announced the dismissal of two lecturers over similar offence.

In August that same year, the University of Port-Harcourt announced the dismissal of a lecturer of the Department of Foreign Languages and Literature over sexual misconduct.

In October 2021, the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi also announced the dismissal of two lecturers from the Departments of Nutrition/Dietetics and General Studies over sexual misconduct.

A lecturer from the Department of Sociology, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education was dismissed for impregnating a female student.

In December 2021, the Kwara State University, Malete announced the dismissal of a lecturer for harassing a student in the Department of Pure and Applied Sciences.

In January 2022, Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Rivers State announced the dismissal of a lecturer for harassing a female student.

In April 2022, OAU again, launched probe into allegations of sexual harassment against a professor in the Department of Linguistics and African Studies. So far, two professors have been affected in OAU.

In June 2022, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof Abdul-Raheed Na’allah, announced the dismissal of two lecturers for sexual misconduct. Both of them are professors.

The Yaba College of Technology is currently investigating allegations of sexual harassment against one of its lecturers.