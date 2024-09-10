Connect with us

Nation

Two Nigerians found guilty of multiple rapes in UK
Advertisement

Nation

Abia, Cross River governments to resolve boundary dispute soon

Nation

Tinubu directs Shettima to visit Maiduguri as flood ravages city

Nation

Abia postpones school resumption date to Sept 23

Nation

Gunmen attack Anambra community, kill three

Nation

DSS succumbs to pressure, releases Ajaero before expiration of NLC ultimatum

Nation

JUST IN: DSS operatives invade SERAP’s office

Nation

Bodo-Bonny Road: Julius Berger plans Yuletide gift for Rivers communities

Nation

Soldiers killed 152 terrorists in one week – DHQ

Nation

Edo: Appeal Court dismisses suit seeking Ighodalo’s disqualification

Nation

Two Nigerians found guilty of multiple rapes in UK

Published

9 hours ago

on

Two Nigerians found guilty of multiple rapes in UK

Two Nigerian men identified as Tosin Dada and Solomon Ibukun Adebiyi, who tried to claim that they had consensual sex with a 17-year-old girl have been found guilty of multiple rapes in the UK.

Dada, 34, previously of Knox Road, Wellingborough, and Solomon Adebiyi, 39, previously of Stanley Street, Northampton, were both charged with three counts of rape each in connection with the offence on March 12, 2022, according to a report by Northampton Chronicle.

Their nine-day trial at Northampton Crown Court ended last week with both men being found unanimously guilty by the jury on all charges after eight hours of deliberation, according to Northamptonshire Police.

News continues after this Advertisement

Both men were remanded into custody ahead of sentencing at Northampton Crown Court on October 25, 2024.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *