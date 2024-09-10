Two Nigerian men identified as Tosin Dada and Solomon Ibukun Adebiyi, who tried to claim that they had consensual sex with a 17-year-old girl have been found guilty of multiple rapes in the UK.

Dada, 34, previously of Knox Road, Wellingborough, and Solomon Adebiyi, 39, previously of Stanley Street, Northampton, were both charged with three counts of rape each in connection with the offence on March 12, 2022, according to a report by Northampton Chronicle.

Their nine-day trial at Northampton Crown Court ended last week with both men being found unanimously guilty by the jury on all charges after eight hours of deliberation, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Both men were remanded into custody ahead of sentencing at Northampton Crown Court on October 25, 2024.

