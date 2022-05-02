Two persons have died in a three-storey building that collapsed on Sunday night at Ebutte Meta area of Lagos State.

About 23 others have, however, been rescued alive from the rubble, including 22 males and one female who were identified as residents of the building.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) which disclosed this, added that efforts were being put in place to reach the trapped occupants of the collapsed building.

The building, situated on 24 Ibadan Street, Ebutte Meta was said to have collapsed in around 10:56pm on Sunday night with most of the occupants inside.

A survivor, Dauda Ali, noted that he was brought out from the rubbles by the emergency management officials that arrived at the scene minutes after the building caved in on them.

Inspite of those successfully removed from the collapsed building, residents claimed that more people were still trapped and needed to be rescued.

Confirming the number of deceased and people rescued, LASEMA boss, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said that the building came down at about 10.56 pm with a yet undetermined number of people trapped.

“But so far, we have rescued 23 people, including 22 males and one female. Unfortunately, two occupants of the building have been recovered dead. They include a male and female”.

Emergency operations by the officials of LASEMA, FRSC, the Nigeria Police Force and others are still ongoing at the time of filing this report