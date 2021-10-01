Social media platform, Twitter, has said it is looking forward to being reinstated there following “productive” discussions with the Nigerian government.

Their statement follows President Muhammadu Buhari’s announcement in his October 1 speech that the ban on Twitter he imposed on months ago will be lifted, but only after certain conditions are met.

BBC quoted an unnamed Twitter spokesperson to have said on Friday, shortly after the prresident’s broadcast, that, “We continue to engage with the Nigerian government and we are committed to charting a path forward to the restoration of Twitter for everyone in Nigeria.

“Discussions with the Nigerian government have been respectful and productive – we look forward to seeing the service restored very soon.”