Twitter deal at lower price 'not out of the question' - Elon Musk

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk has hinted that he would be looking to renegotiate his $44bn deal to acquire Twitter.

Musk had announced late last week that he was putting the deal on hold over alleged bot accounts, a development many suggested was an attempt to back out or seek renegotiation of the purchase deal.

The world’s richest man may have proved skeptics right, with his suggestion that a viable Twitter deal is “not out of the question” at a lower price, while speaking at the 2022 All-In Summit on Monday.

This is even as he’s continued to express skepticism about the company’s estimate of spam and fake accounts.

Driving the news: In a series of tweets Monday, Twitter’s chief executive Parag Agrawal defended the company’s estimate of “well under 5%” fake accounts and bots and laid out how it arrived at the figure.

Musk replied to Agrawal’s tweet and responded with the poop emoji.

Musk went further at the All-In Summit, saying without providing evidence that it “seems beyond unreasonable” that Twitter’s number of human accounts is at over 95%.

“Does anyone have that experience?” Musk asked.

Musk said that there is probably four to five times the number of bots compared to what Twitter said. The lowest estimate, he said, is that Twitter is 20% full of bots.