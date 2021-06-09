OBINNA EZUGWU

Former United States president, Donald Trump, has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari’s government for banning social media platform, Twitter in the country, suggesting that he should have also done so while in office as president.

The Buhari government banned Twitter in the country last week after the platform deleted his tweet for breaking its rules. In the said tweet, Buhari had threatened to deal with agitators in the Southeast in the manner of the 1967- 1970 Biafra war.

The decision has continued to attract criticisms in the country, but Trump who was suspended from Twitter for “inciting an insurrection” earlier in the year, in a statement on Tuesday, backed the Nigerian government’s decision, while hinting at doing same if reelected in 2024.

“Congratulations to the country of Nigeria, who just banned Twitter because they banned their President. More COUNTRIES should ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing free and open speech-all voices should be heard,” Trump said.

“In the meantime, competitors will emerge and take hold. Who are they to dictate good and evil if they themselves are evil? Perhaps I should have done it while I was President. But Zuckerberg kept calling me and coming to the White House for dinner telling me how great I was. 2024?”