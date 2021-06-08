By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Leading members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Irewole Federal Constituency of Osun State, have endorsed the candidacy of the incumbent Governor of the state, Adegboyega Oyetola and the deputy governor, Benedict Alabi, for second term.

The endorsement was made in a communique at the end of party’s stakeholders’ meeting over the weekend; a meeting massively attended by political office holders and respected party faithful from the axis.

The meeting, which was held under the chairmanship of Hon. Ayobami Afolabi and Hon. Akinola Olasunkanmi Omotuntun, secretary, also pledged unflinching support for the chairman of the party in the state, Prince Gboyega Famodun.

The group frowned at the “purported splinter group” in the party known as “The Osun Progressives”, saying the motive behind the group was to distract Governor Oyetola.

The communique reads this: “That the incumbent Governor, His Excellency, Mr. Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola and His loyal Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Benedict Olugboyega Alabi should continue with their second term in office.

“That Prince Adegboyega Famoodun to continue his good job as chairman of our great party APC in the state of Osun

“Also, we want to reemphasize that we, the APC members in the federal constituency of Irewole, Isokan and Ayedaade dissociate ourselves from membership of destructive splinter group in APC called TOP. The objective of TOP is meant to weaken APC party in Osun and distract His Excellency Governor Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola from delivering dividend of democracy to the generality of the people.”

Present at the meeting were: Rt. Hon. Foluke Oluwabunmi Etteh, Hon Ayo Afolabi, Hon. Taiwo Oluga MHR, Hon. Moruf Olanrewaju OSHA, Hon. Akinola Olasunkanmi, Alh. Fasansi Olubowale, Alh. Sikiru Olatunbosun, Elder Adedeji Gorge, Hon Ogunfolaju Christiana, Hon. Yemi Taiwo, Hon. Ayo Tewogbade, Dr Isiaka Owoade, Col. Falabi Olayiwola Rtd, Hon Akin Ibraheem , Hon Alagbada Ismail, Alh. Awobode Bashiru, Hon Akinleye Azeez, Hon Alexander Soji Ajayi, Hon. Akeem Oladeni, Prince Remi Abass, Hon Opeyemi Adeboye, Hon Lasisi Kadiri chairman LCDA Orile Owu, Hon Wasiu Oyelami, Hon. Adeyeye Lateef, Alh. Isiaka Ayandiran, Mr Soji Opawumi, Mr. Akintoye Kehinde, Mr. Alagbada Kamar, Alhaja Badejoko Sariyu, Alhaja Bola Alabi, Sabainah Adegboye, Alh. Arimiyau Owoade, Alh Raman Morenikeji, Basiru Osunlakin, Hon. Kazeem Oyeleke, Alh. Adeyemi Bamidele, Alh. Oladebo, Alhaja Alira Oyelami, Alhaja Qudus Oladipupo, Alh. Ogundare Yakubu, Dr. Lere Ajewumi, Alh Taofeeq Falade, Goke Odetunde, Tayo Orokunle, Ismail Ogunleye, Tunde Ajagbe.

All local party Secretaries, youth leaders as well as women leaders and LGEA chairmen and members, including and all former scribes of the council were in attendance.