Tripple Gee posts N467m as turnover in 3 months

Adebayo Obajemu

Tripple Gee & Company Plc Tuesday postedits First Quarter report for the 3 months ended, 30 June 2022.

The company posted a turnover of N467.365 million, up by 81.95% from N256.869 million reported the previous year.

Profit after tax of N2.392 million was published for the period under review as against the loss after tax of N62.469 million reported in 2021.

Earnings per share of the company is less than 1 kobo

At the share price of 87 kobo, the P/E ratio of Tripple Gee stands at 180.02x with earnings yield of 0.56%.