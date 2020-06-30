Adebayo Obajemu

Transcorp Hotels Plc, owners of the 7 Transcorp Hilton Abuja and Transcorp Hotels Calabar, has put necessary arrangement in place to raise the sum of N10 billion in its proposed Rights Issue to fortify its balance sheet.

The new developnment came via authorisation given by the Board of Directors at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company, which took place on Monday, 29th June 2020, in Lagos and made available in a press release obtained

According to the content of the release, the Board gave approval to issue 2,659,574,468 Ordinary Shares of 50 kobo each by way of a Rights Issue to the Shareholders based on 7 new Ordinary Shares for every 20 Ordinary Shares of 50 kobo each held at a price of N3.76 per share.

The shares will be issued from the authorised share capital of the Company which is currently at N7,500,000,000 comprising of 15,000,000,000 Ordinary Shares of N0.50 each, and the resultant issued and fully paid-up share capital will be N5,129.989.184 consisting of 10,259,978,368 Ordinary Shares of N0.50 each.

The Chairman of Transcorp Hotels Plc, Mr. Emmanuel N. Nnorom noted that “This approval and endorsement of shareholders empowers the Board and management to look to the future with confidence despite the current harsh operating environment.”

Speaking at the meeting, Mrs. Dupe Olusola, Managing Director/CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc also welcomed this approval adding that “our track record of excellent service delivery has positioned us as the first choice for international and local guests alike noting, we are not resting on our oars but working round the clock to innovate new products and services to further delight our guests, notable of such is the launch of asset-light strategies to deepen our hospitality footprints across Africa.”