Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat AkinbiIe-Yusuf, has insisted that the government has not approved the hosting of any entertainment show in the State, regardless of nature or modification given to such shows or concerts.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Commissioner clarified that the records are being set straight to properly guide stakeholders in the industry, especially those in the entertainment and show business.

She advised those in the entertainment industry to only prepare their facilities and put necessary measures in place, pending when Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will approve the resumption of their operations.

Akinbile-Yusuf said, “I am saying it emphatically that there is no “drive-in-concert” or any show in that respect allowed in Lagos for now, we have not granted any approval for such. We just want those in this sector to register their facilities with the State Safety Commission in preparation for the ease of the lockdown presently on their operations.”

She maintained that entertainment activities can only thrive in a safe environment, stressing that where such safety cannot be guaranteed, there is no point organising any entertainment or musical concert.

Emphasising that the State government will not apply emotions to issues bordering on the safety of the residents, Akinbile-Yusuf urged those spreading the misleading information on shows and concerts to desist from increasing tension in the sector.

In her words, “Our position in the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is ‘no safety, no activity’. We hope that when the COVID-19 curve gets flattened, activities will resume to the sector.”

She called on the practitioners in the entertainment business to join hands with the State government as efforts are being reviewed daily to prioritise the protection of lives and property, and also ensure that business activities gradually kick-off.