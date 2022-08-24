The Asiwaju Project Beyond 2023, a support group for Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, has said confirmed reported talks between Tinubu and Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers State, describing it as a good omen for the party ahead of 2023 general elections.

Realwan Okpanachi, the Director-General of the group stated this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Okpanachi who said that the Tinubu-Wike proposed alliance was a good omen for the APC, added that Wike’s step was justified.

He said, “We can confirm to you authoritatively that Wike and his team met with Tinubu in London to discuss strategic alliance ahead of 2023 presidential election.

“Both leaders appreciate the need to work together to ensure that Tinubu becomes the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023.

“The question is, is Wike justified to take this particular step? The answer is capital yes. What do you expect from a governor that has given everything to sustain the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) only to be slighted compromised and embarrassed by the same party and its leaders/officers?”

According to Okpanachi, Wike was equally taking the step to ensure his political survival after 2023 election.

“Wike is old and politically experienced and savvy enough to make his decisions. He is entitled to take any necessary step or measure that will guarantee his political survival after 2023 elections.

”There’s no better way to do it than forming a strategic alliance with Tinubu ahead of 2023 general elections.

“There is nothing in PDP for Wike anymore. He has lost his bearing and goodwill in the party.

“The political conspiracy against him in PDP is huge and unprecedented,” he said.

Reports had emerged on Monday to the effect Wike and Tinubu met in London with a view to reaching agreement ahead of the 2023 election.

The delegation reportedly comprised of some PDP governors and other major personalities in Wike’s camp.

Wike had been engaged in crisis with his party after he couldn’t emerge as the running mate to PDP Presidential Candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.