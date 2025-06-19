Tinubu directs establishment of ranches to end Benue killings, as Tor Tiv says it’s genocide 

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday took steps to address the unrelenting bloodshed in Benue State, setting up a peace committee in the wake of last Friday’s deadly attack in Yelewata, Guma Local Government Area, that left nearly 200 people dead.

The President, who visited Makurdi for a town hall meeting at the Benue State Government House, unveiled a committee comprising former governors of the state — General Atom Kpera (retd.), Senators George Akume, Gabriel Suswam, and Samuel Ortom — as well as the Tor Tiv and Chairman of the Benue State Traditional Council, HRM Prof. James Ayatse, and the Ochidoma of Idoma, HRM Dr. John Elaigwu. Federal government officials and non-indigene representatives will also be included.

Addressing Governor Hyacinth Alia and a gathering of traditional rulers, governors, and stakeholders, Tinubu emphasized the urgent need for collaboration, stakeholder engagement, and cross-state synergy to restore peace to the troubled state.

“Let us meet again in Abuja and fashion out a framework for lasting peace. I am ready to invest in that peace. I assure you, we will find peace. We will convert this tragedy into prosperity,” Tinubu said.

The town hall was attended by governors of Kwara, Imo, Kogi, Plateau, Ondo, and Nasarawa states, with the President urging the Benue and Nasarawa state governments to work closely to stem the violence.

“We’re here to govern, not to bury. We’re here to raise families, not to lose them,” he added.

Last Friday’s attack in Yelewata village, allegedly carried out by armed herders, is one of the deadliest in Benue’s recent history. Amnesty International and local officials reported that at least 100 people were killed, with some sources citing up to 200 deaths. Dozens remain missing, while hundreds of victims are being treated for gunshot and burn wounds after their homes were set ablaze.

Many of the victims were internally displaced persons who had fled previous violence.

The President visited some of the injured at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital and directed blood donations and emergency medical support.

He also issued firm directives to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, demanding immediate arrests of the perpetrators.

“I expect arrests. Let’s get those criminals,” Tinubu told the IGP, expressing frustration that days after the killings, no one had been apprehended.

He charged heads of security and intelligence agencies — including the DSS and NIA — to overhaul surveillance systems and deliver actionable intelligence to prevent future attacks.

Tor Tiv: ‘We Are Facing a Genocidal Invasion’

In a bold address, the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, told Tinubu that what Benue people are experiencing is not a herder-farmer conflict or communal clash, but a “calculated, well-planned, full-scale genocidal invasion and land-grabbing campaign by herder-terrorists and bandits.”

He warned against mischaracterizing the crisis, saying it leads to wrong policy responses.

“Wrong diagnosis leads to wrong treatment,” he said. “What we are dealing with is war, not skirmishes. We have made sacrifices for this country, yet we are being targeted for extermination.”

Ayatse commended Tinubu for becoming the first sitting President to visit victims in the hospital after such a tragedy, expressing hope that his leadership would bring lasting peace.

The monarch also highlighted the plight of Tiv communities in Nasarawa State, where people have been displaced from ancestral lands and falsely labelled as “settlers.”

Alia Calls for Special Intervention Fund

Governor Alia, while appreciating Tinubu’s visit, pleaded for the creation of a Federal Government Special Intervention Fund to support communities affected by recurring attacks.

“We humbly urge the Federal Government to consider a Special Intervention Fund to rehabilitate displaced persons, rebuild destroyed homes and infrastructure, and restore livelihoods,” Alia said.

He reiterated support for state policing and pledged his administration’s commitment to security and prosperity.

NEF, Christian Group Condemn Killings

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) joined calls for decisive federal action, describing the Benue violence as genocide resulting from “criminal negligence and systemic failure.”

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Prof. Abubakar Jiddere, the forum decried the “unrestrained bloodshed and lawlessness,” calling the situation a collapse of governance and security.

“Benue’s socio-economic structure is being systematically destroyed, while the government stands by in silence, helplessness, or worse, complicity,” the NEF warned.

Also, the Concerned Christian Youth Forum condemned the violence and urged youth to remain vigilant while encouraging leaders to step up security efforts.

“The systematic extermination of innocent civilians has reached indescribable levels,” said James Adama, the forum’s convener. “We stand in solidarity with the people of Benue and demand justice and accountability.”

‘The Value of Life Is Greater Than a Cow’

President Tinubu wrapped up the meeting with an emotional appeal for peace, saying his visit should have been to commission projects, not console grieving families.

“The value of human life is greater than that of a cow. We were elected to govern, not to bury people,” he said. “Governor Alia, you were elected under the progressive banner. You’re not here to comfort widows or bury children — you’re here to bring peace.”

Admitting that leadership comes with criticism, he added: “Not everyone will like you in politics. They hate me, too — like hell. But I’m still your President. I promised to protect democracy, even for those who insult me. That’s leadership.”

Tinubu’s Key Directives in Makurdi

Immediate arrest of Yelewata killers

Inclusion of traditional rulers and non-indigenes in peace committee

Establishment of ranches to address grazing conflicts

Deployment of enhanced intelligence systems by DSS and NIA

Federal medical support and blood donations for victims

Support for a Special Intervention Fund to rebuild devastated communities