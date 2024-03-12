Terrorists strike again in Kaduna, abduct scores

Suspected terrorists have attacked the Buda community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, abducting at least 61 persons

According to The Punch, the state and police authorities are yet to confirm the attack, but a resident of the area said Tuesday that the bandits invaded the village on Monday night at about 11:45 pm, where they kidnapped 61 people.

According to a resident, Dauda Kajuru, the kidnappers stormed the community in large numbers and started shooting indiscriminately.

News continues after this Advertisement

“What happened yesterday was terrifying. The bandits came intending to abduct scores of people that’ll outnumber that of school pupils in Kuriga Village of Chikun Local Government Area, but the swift response of soldiers who were not more than 2k.m away from Kajuru curtailed the number.

“My siblings were part of those abducted yesterday and based on the information available as of this morning, the bandits with their victims are yet to get to their destination, ” Manyu said.

He lamented that since the removal of an Army Commander popular known as (Tega), banditry activities have resumed in full force around the Kajuru Local Government Villages.

” I’ll tell you in confidence that when Commander Tega was around, their activities stopped, and one could go for occasions without any fear of being kidnapped because he knows their terrain and the mode of their operations.

“It is unfortunate Commander Tega was removed from Kajuru Local Government when we’re experiencing the return of peace in our villages,” he said.

Another resident, Lawal Abdullahi, who escaped the incident but his wife was among the victims, also confirmed 61 people were abducted.

He said men, women, and children, including a nursing mother of two weeks, were among the victims.

“The situation devasts me because we have not heard from them since the incident happened on Monday.

“We’re appealing to the government to take action and ensure our loved ones return immediately,” he said.

News continues after this Advertisement