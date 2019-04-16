Taxify changes name to BOLT

Taxify has changed its name to Bolt and introduced a new logo with the sole aim of providing quality and better services to its users. The update brings the brand identity in line with the company’s broader vision of transportation that has already expanded from ride-hailing, with cars and motorbikes, to scooter sharing.

Speaking on why the company chose to make the change, Markus Villig, CEO and co-founder, Bolt said, “Taxify launched five years ago with a mission to make urban transportation more convenient and affordable. Our first product was a taxi dispatch solution that gave the company its original name.”

The Estonian-born tech company has evolved in leaps and bounds since its inception to now serving 25 a million customers in over 30 countries globally, making it a leader in Europe and Africa. It was also the first company to bring ride-hailing and scooter sharing together in one single app and is currently working on expanding the scooter sharing service across a number of European cities.

Speaking on the name change, Regional Manager for West Africa at Bolt, Uche Okafor disclosed that Taxify outgrew its name and the need to have a name change was necessary so as not to limit the services provided by the platform as we are brands with a vision to solve the transportation problem on an increasingly broader scale and as such the new name ‘Bolt’ stands for fast, effortless movement and convenience which better represent who we are

Bolt launched in 2013 and is one of the fastest-growing transportation platforms in Europe and Africa with investors including Daimler, Didi Chuxing, Korelya Capital and TransferWise co-founder Taavet Hinrikus. Bolt previously Taxify, launched in Nigeria in 2017 and operates in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Owerri and Benin.

Bolt has 25 million customers in over 30 countries globally. www.bolt.eu