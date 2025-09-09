Connect with us

Business

Tanker drivers’ strike deepens as Dangote refinery insists fuel supply remains stable
Advertisement

Business

Trump tariffs face $1 trillion refund threat as Supreme Court weighs legality

Business

NCAA cracks down on airlines over delays, cancellations; summons 13 carriers

Business

Wike appoints Nancy Nathan as acting FCTA Head of Service

Business

Prof. Arigbabu charges flagship secondary school principals on accountability

Business

Ogun, UNFPA train law enforcement officers on effective handling of GBV cases

Business

FG defends proposed 5% fuel surcharge, says revenue to fix roads

Business

IATF2025: Africa, Diaspora push for unity, innovation and sub-sovereign partnerships to drive trade

Business

UBA extends Rights Issue deadline by two weeks

Business

PZ Cussons Nigeria posts N212.6bn revenue, returns to profit in FY 2025

Business

Tanker drivers’ strike deepens as Dangote refinery insists fuel supply remains stable

Published

58 mins ago

on

Tanker drivers’ strike deepens as Dangote refinery insists fuel supply remains stable

The Dangote Refinery has assured Nigerians that the ongoing strike by the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) will not disrupt fuel supply across the country.

The strike, which commenced on Monday, has attracted support from labour organisations both locally and internationally. It stems from allegations that the refinery is hiring new drivers on the condition that they do not join a union – claims the company has strongly refuted.

“There is no fuel shortage; everything is going on,” Dangote Group spokesperson Anthony Chiejina told AFP on Tuesday, confirming that talks are ongoing between the union, the government, and the company to resolve the standoff.

Commissioned last year, the $20 billion Dangote Refinery, Africa’s largest, with a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day—has transformed Nigeria’s oil sector, reducing petrol prices and challenging entrenched players in a market plagued by decades of corruption and mismanagement of government-owned refineries.

Last month, the refinery announced plans to roll out thousands of compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered trucks for nationwide fuel distribution, but logistical delays have slowed the initiative. This plan threatens the dominance of over 20,000 diesel-powered tankers currently operating in the sector.

NUPENG alleges that Dangote is attempting to block unionisation among its new drivers. “What Dangote has shown over time is that he’s not prepared to have workers that will have a say in his employment,” union president Williams Akporeha told Arise News on Tuesday.

The industrial action has drawn solidarity from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), global labour body IndustriALL, and the International Lawyers Assisting Workers (ILAW) network in Washington.

Chiejina dismissed the allegations as “cheap blackmail,” saying: “It’s not true. Nobody has done that and nobody ever has.”

 

Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *