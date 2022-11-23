Not less than 10 persons have been confirmed dead and multiple injured following a shooting at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia, the United States of America.

The gunman who is suspected to be the store manager, was said to have opened fire on shoppers in the late hours of Tuesday and killed himself afterwards.

“Chesapeake police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle. The shooter is deceased,” the city tweeted.

“We’re only a few hours into the response, so we don’t have all the answers yet.

“Chesapeake police continue their investigation into the active shooter event at Walmart on Sam’s Circle. We do know there are multiple fatalities plus injuries and the shooter is confirmed dead.”