The Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has argued to the planned spending of $1.5 billion by the Federal Government on renovation of the Port Harcourt Refinery will be a huge waste.

Obi who took to twitter on Thursday to react to the news that Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved the plan by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to rehabilitate the Port Harcourt Refinery with $1.5bn, said the development was worrisome, especially in light of Nigeria’s economic situation of the country.

“The news of the planned expenditure of a whopping $1.5 billion for Port Harcourt refinery repairs is worrisome to well-meaning Nigerians. In light of our precarious economic situation, it is a huge waste,” Obi said.

“Our country on life support, but sadly the managers of our affairs are worsening the situation by their financial rascality.”