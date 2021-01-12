Chairman of South East Governors Forum and governor of Ebonyi state, Engr. Dave Umahi has said the region is set to unveil its security outfit as part of moves to addressing the challenges of insecurity in the zone.

Umahi made this known on Tuesday while briefing journalists at the end of a virtual meeting of the forum

According to him, no name has officially been chosen for the outfit, but the zone would meet soon to decide on the name.

“South East Governors had had meeting on security. We are going to unveil uniform and vehicles perculiar with South East. For adequate protection of lives and properties,” he said.

“Whether PDP, APC, APGA anybody that is causing problem must be arrested and dealt with.”

“There is growing concern of security in the State (Ebonyi) and it had a lot of political undertone.

“The idea is to discredit my administration in the State. If not properly handled will lead to attack on our brothers and sisters,” he said.

Umahi also stated there’s peace between the residents of the State and Fulani herdsmen adding that issues concerning security should be handled with care.